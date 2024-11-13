Trump selects John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, sidelining Kash Patel

In a surprising decision, President-elect Donald Trump announced that former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe would take on the role of CIA Director. Ratcliffe’s selection came amidst earlier speculation that Indian-American Republican figure Kash Patel was a frontrunner for the position. Known for his loyalty to Trump, Ratcliffe served as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in 2020, where he became notable for his strong support of Trump’s stances, including his defense against the Russia investigation and the Hunter Biden controversy.

Trump praised Ratcliffe’s track record, calling him “a warrior for Truth and Honesty” and emphasizing his commitment to national security and defending Constitutional rights. Trump highlighted Ratcliffe’s role in exposing alleged government overreach, such as FBI actions in the Russia probe, portraying him as a leader who would uphold “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.” This new appointment makes Ratcliffe the first individual to hold both the CIA Director and DNI positions, though his past tenure faced opposition from Senate Democrats, who questioned his qualifications and neutrality.

The announcement shifts focus from Patel, who had been seen as a possible CIA chief due to his work in Trump’s first term, including the drafting of the “Nunes Memo” that criticized the Justice Department’s handling of Trump campaign-related surveillance. Patel’s work in multiple senior roles, such as in the National Security Council and Office of the DNI, had earned Trump’s trust and stirred speculation around his future. However, with Ratcliffe’s appointment, attention now shifts, marking a new chapter in the intelligence community under Trump’s influence.