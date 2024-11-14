Indian Railways to operate special AC train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special AC train connecting New Delhi and Mumbai Central. This AC special train has been introduced to meet the heightened demand and manage the additional passenger rush during this period.

Train no. 04001/04002 will consist of 22 coaches, including 20 air-conditioned third AC economy coaches and two generator cars. This special train will depart from New Delhi on November 15. From Mumbai Central, it will depart on November 16.

Also Read: NBR Group Unveils New Brand Identity and Logo, Elevating Luxury Living

Train number 04001/04002 New Delhi-Mumbai Central-New Delhi AC Special will depart New Delhi at 22:40, arrive in Kota the following day at 06:40, and reach Mumbai Central at 21:00. On the return journey, the train will depart from Mumbai Central at 23:30, arrive in Kota the next day at 13:00, and reach New Delhi at 20:50. This New Delhi-Mumbai Central-New Delhi train will stop at the following stations in both directions: Palwal, Mathura, Kota, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, and Borivali.

Passengers are advised to check the current status of the train via the station, NTES, Rail Madad 139, or online platforms before travelling.