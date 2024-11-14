PM affirms government’s commitment to holistic health approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government’s holistic health strategy for India, emphasizing its focus on preventative care, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar, and other major projects totaling Rs 12,000 crore, Modi described these efforts as transformative for Bihar’s health sector. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s role in pulling the state out of an era he called “jungle raj,” commending Kumar’s leadership in fostering positive changes in the state.

Modi outlined key health initiatives such as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which aim to provide early disease detection and treatment, benefitting over 4 crore people. He also mentioned extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover senior citizens over 70, regardless of income, fulfilling the government’s promise to support older citizens with free medical treatment. He assured that these programs, along with the new health infrastructure, would accelerate development in Bihar, generate employment, and contribute to a thriving and prosperous India.

Addressing the flood-prone regions of North Bihar, particularly Kosi and Mithila, Modi explained that a comprehensive flood management plan had been allocated funds in this year’s Budget. He assured that the government is committed to long-term solutions for flood resilience in Bihar. Modi further lauded the state’s rich cultural heritage, stating that the government’s developmental model honors both ‘Vikas’ (development) and ‘Virasat’ (heritage), underscoring the impact of Bihar’s governance model under the “double-engine government” led by Kumar.