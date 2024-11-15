Google introduces new feature to detect spam calls in real time

Mumbai: , Google has introduced a new feature for Pixel smartphones that helps users tackle spam calls with real-time alerts. The new feature is aimed at improving privacy and control over incoming calls. The new feature is expected to reduce the nuisance and risk of spam.

The new feature was first unveiled at Google I/O 2024 in May. It is designed to detect scam calls in real time. The Scam Detection tool listens to the conversation during a call and looks for common patterns that indicate a scam. This feature is available on the latest Pixel 9 series and can also be used on Pixel 6 to 8a models.

How Does Google’s New Feature Work?

Step 1: When Scam Detection identifies something suspicious, it will alert you with a sound and a vibration.

Step 2: This alert prompts you to check your phone for a warning that the incoming call might be a scam.

Step 3: You’ll see a message on your screen that says “Likely scam,” along with options to hang up or mark it as “Not a Scam.”

Step 4: These options let you take immediate action based on the warning displayed.

Currently, this feature is rolling out to US users who are part of the public beta for the Google Phone app in English. To activate Scam Detection, simply go to the Google Phone app settings and locate the Scam Detection option. This feature is off by default, but you can enable or disable Scam Detection at any time. Google says the security feature is built with privacy at the core. The calls are processed directly on your device using Gemini Nano, with no data sent to Google’s servers.