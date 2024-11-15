Practice this yoga asana for lose weight

Mumbai: Practicing yoga is very important if you want to stay fit in old age. Yoga is beneficial for both your health and body. If you want to lose weight and want to get mental peace along with a healthy body, then Surya Namaskar is very beneficial for you. In Surya Namaskar, all 12 asanas are done continuously, which gives many benefits.

These are the benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Weight Loss: Surya Namaskar is a cardiovascular exercise that is extremely helpful in weight loss. These asanas work to stretch your abdominal muscles and are effective in reducing weight around your waist. Surya Namaskar movements done at a fast pace helps in increasing metabolism.

Reducing anxiety: If you are prone to excessive stress and tension, do Surya Namaskar to control it. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar helps you calm down and get rid of worries and anxiety. This asana especially normalizes the activity of the thyroid.

Also Read: Dev Diwali 2024: Know date, auspicious time, rituals and significance

Strengthens muscles: Surya Namaskar tones the muscles and joints and makes them strong. This asana makes the spine flexible and the muscles strong. If your bones are weak then do this asana.

Skin starts to glow: Regular practice of Surya Namaskar improves the blood circulation of a person which brings glow to your face; and improves skin texture, making the skin look radiant.

Doing this asana in the morning refreshes the body as well as the mind.