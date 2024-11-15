UPPSC PCS Prelims rescheduled to December 22; Single-day exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the PCS (Preliminary) Examination 2024 to December 22, addressing students’ concerns raised during protests in Prayagraj. Initially planned over two days on December 7 and 8, the exam will now be conducted in a single day with two shifts—9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This change follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention, aimed at easing logistical challenges for candidates and streamlining the examination process.

The decision to restore the “one day-one shift” exam system has led to the suspension of student protests. Leaders from the Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti expressed satisfaction, stating that 90% of their demands had been met. They hope the committee formed to address grievances regarding the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams will consider their remaining concerns. Although a few protesters remained at the site voluntarily, the primary agitation has been called off for the time being.

Students had initially criticized the lack of immediate action on restoring the old exam system for RO/ARO and viewed the committee formation as a delay tactic. However, after discussions with officials, they agreed to postpone their movement until the committee delivers its report. The swift action on the PCS exam rescheduling has been widely welcomed, with students anticipating further positive resolutions for other examinations.