Best yoga asanas for beginners

Yoga is renowned for enhancing strength and many poses engage various muscle groups, helping you build both physical and mental resilience.

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana):

Stand tall with your feet together, grounding through all four corners. Reach your arms overhead with palms facing each other. This simple yet powerful pose improves posture and awareness of your body’s alignment.

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

Begin on your hands and knees, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V-shape. This pose stretches and strengthens the entire body, particularly the shoulders, hamstrings, and calves.

3. Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I):

Step one foot back, keeping the front knee bent and aligned over the ankle. Extend your arms overhead with palms facing each other. Warrior I builds strength in the legs and core while opening the chest and shoulders.

4. Child’s Pose (Balasana):

Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and extend your arms in front of you. This restorative pose provides a gentle stretch for the back, hips, and thighs, promoting relaxation and stress relief.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana):

Lie on your back, arms at your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Savasana is the ultimate relaxation pose, allowing your body to absorb the benefits of your practice and promoting a deep sense of tranquility.