IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain in Three Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts of Kerala today. These areas are likely to experience isolated heavy showers, with rainfall accumulation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 35-45 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 55 km/h, are expected along the Lakshadweep coast, prompting warnings for fishermen and coastal communities. Similar conditions are predicted along the south Tamil Nadu coast, including Kanyakumari and the Gulf of Mannar.

The current rainfall in Kerala is expected to subside by tomorrow, according to the IMD. Northern districts will likely see a complete cessation of rainfall, with a rise in daytime temperatures, while southern regions may experience isolated showers limited to a few areas. Meanwhile, weather experts are monitoring a potential low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal after November 23, which could intensify and influence weather patterns over Tamil Nadu and nearby regions in the coming days.

Separately, a special advisory warns of strong winds and adverse weather over the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, with speeds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h. These hazardous conditions are expected to affect fishing activities, leading to a prohibition in the impacted areas. The warning extends to the southern Bay of Bengal region, urging fishermen to avoid venturing into these waters.