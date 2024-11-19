Etihad Airways to operate flights to 10 new destinations

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will operate flights to 10 new destinations. The airline will reveal the locations on November 25.

‘We’re almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers. We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 – Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level. Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day,’ Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations will grow Etihad’s total number of cities served to 93.