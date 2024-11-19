Know how to prevent your Instagram photos from appearing in Google search results

Mumbai: Instagram is one of the popular photo and video-sharing platforms. Many users who have public accounts might not realise but their photos and videos could be seen in Google Search results. Instagram public accounts allow your shared content to be indexed on search engines like Google. But this can be avoided by making slight changes under settings.

Instagram offers a built-in feature to control this. By following simple steps, you can ensure your photos and videos remain private.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches two new SE naked supersport bikes in India: Price, Features

Steps to disable Search Engine Visibility:

Open Your Instagram App

Log in to your account and navigate to your profile page.

Access Account Settings

Tap the three-dot menu (or hamburger icon) in the top corner of your profile screen.

Go to Privacy Settings

Select the Account Privacy option from the list of settings.

Disable Search Engine Visibility

Locate the toggle for Allow Public Photos and Videos to Appear in Search Engine Results. Disable this option to prevent your content from being indexed by Google.