Know how to submit life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra online and offline

New Delhi: Government pensioners or those who receive a pension from the government mandatorily need to submit a specific document every year to ensure that they continue receiving their pensions. It is called life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Jeevan Pramaan Patra is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners.

The certificate must be produced every year in November to authorised pension disbursing providers like banks and post offices. The life certificate serves as proof that the pensioner is still alive and entitled to receive their pension. Without this verification, pension payments could be halted to prevent fraud and ensure that benefits are provided only to those who are eligible. After this, the pensions are credited on a regular basis to their accounts. Using the Aadhaar number and other pension-related information, pensioners can submit their life certificates in real-time by visiting the nearby CSC centre, bank branches, or government offices.

Pensioners can submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Life Certificate) both online and offline.

Jeevan Pramaan also referred to as the Digital Life Certificate, is an innovative digital service designed to assist pensioners by utilising biometric technology. This service enables pensioners to submit their life certificates online, anytime and from any location.

Since November 2021, pensioners have been able to submit their Digital Life Certificates using face authentication through an Android smartphone.

Pensioners have multiple convenient options to submit their life certificates. Here’s a detailed guide based on three available methods;

1. In-Person Submission

Pensioners can visit their:

-Pension-disbursing bank

-Post office

-Other government-designated centers

-Submission via pension disbursing offices

Certain pension disbursing offices, like district-level treasuries, also accept life certificates directly. Here, pensioners can submit their life certificates physically.

2. Doorstep Banking Services

For pensioners with mobility or health issues, many public sector banks provide doorstep banking services.

How It Works:

Request a visit from a bank representative.

The representative will collect your biometric data and submit the life certificate on your behalf.

This option ensures pensioners can complete the process without leaving home.

3. Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan)

The Jeevan Pramaan digital service simplifies the process using biometric verification.

You can obtain a Life Certificate in any of the following ways;

Various Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located across India

Pensioners can visit the Jeevan Pramaan Portal and generate as well as submit their life certificate with the use of fingerprints using a fingerprint reader.

They can also download the Jeevan Pramaan mobile app and provide their life certificate through the app.

Office of Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) such as Post Office, Banks, Treasury etc.

It can also be generated from home/any location on a laptop/mobile.Aadhaar number or VID is a must for generating/obtaining the Digital Life Certificate.

.Pensioners can also use face authentication technology to submit their certificates with the use of an Android smartphone. For this, they need to download the Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store and the Jeevan Pramaan application.

Life certificates can be also submitted through the India Post Payments Bank’s ‘Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate by Postman’ initiative. This service can be used by downloading the “Postinfo APP” from the Google Play store.

Once the life certificate is submitted, it is automatically uploaded to the database, and the pensioner’s pension is credited without any delay.