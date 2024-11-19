Two leading airlines end partnership: Details

Mumbai: UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways will end its unilateral codeshare and bilateral frequent flyer partnership with Virgin Australia. This decision will be effective from June 1, 2025.

With the termination of the partnership, passengers will no longer be able to book Virgin Australia-operated flights through Etihad’s booking channels. Members will also no longer earn Guest Miles on Virgin Australia-operated flights from June 1, 2025.

Also Read: Know how to prevent your Instagram photos from appearing in Google search results

However, Etihad customers who have existing bookings that include a Virgin Australia-operated segment will not have any change to their itineraries.