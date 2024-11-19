UAE authority issues loud noise alert for residents; Details

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence in the UAE issued a loud noise alert for residents. The residents in the Al-Sameeh area in Abu Dhabi are warned against loud sounds and high levels of noise due to training being conducted in the area.

‘We extend our sincere thanks for your cooperation and commitment to support the success of this national event,’ in a post on X, the authority said.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to operate flights to 10 new destinations

The training, which started on started on Tuesday evening, November 12, will continue until December 3, 2024. The Ministry urged the public to stay away from the site to ensure their safety.