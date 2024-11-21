CBSE announces Class 10, 12 board exams dates

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the board exams date for class 10th and 12th. The examinations will begin from 15th February 2025. The class 10th board exams will be held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the class 12th board exams will be held from February 15 and end on April 4, 2025.

The detailed date sheet has been released on the official CBSE website and the exams will begin at 10:30 am on all days.

Also Read: Know how to stop WhatsApp draining your mobile battery

According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15 and go on till March 18, 2025. The Science exam is slated for February 20, 2025, running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the Social Science (087) exam will be conducted on February 25, 2025. The Mathematics exam is slated to take place on March 10 and the Hindi exam on February 28.

For the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025, the physics exam is slated to be held on February 21, 2025, while the exam for mass media studies will be conducted on March 7, 2025. The chemistry exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, and the Business studies exam will take place on February 22. Moreover, the Geography exam will be conducted on February 24.

Steps to download time table online @cbse.gov.in:

Step 1: Open the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th date sheet 2025/CBSE 12th date sheet 2025 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: View and download it