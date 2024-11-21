CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Start February 15; Datesheet Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2025. According to the schedule, Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will wrap up on April 4, 2025.

For the first time, the board has released the datesheet 86 days in advance, allowing students ample time for preparation. The schedule has been meticulously crafted to provide sufficient gaps between exams, ensuring students have adequate time to revise and prepare for each subject.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj highlighted that the datesheet accommodates over 40,000 subject combinations to prevent clashes for students opting for multiple subjects. The detailed planning reflects the board’s effort to streamline the examination process and reduce stress for students.