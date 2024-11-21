Easy tips for falling asleep quickly

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep, hard to stay asleep, or cause you to wake up too early and not be able to get back to sleep. You may still feel tired when you wake up.

Here are a few tips for falling asleep quickly:

1. Progressive muscle relaxation often called deep muscle relaxation: The goal is to tense your muscles just enough to release the stress, but not too much. The entire body is calmed by this action. It is a tried-and-true way to get rid of sleeplessness. Before you begin, try practising the 4-7-8 method and visualising the stress leaving your body as you exhale.

2. Try engaging your imagination if counting takes your attention too much. Some people think that visualising something may make it come true, and this is likely to apply to sleep as well.

3. There is insufficient data to determine if acupressure is beneficial. On the other hand, the current evidence is optimistic. Focusing on tight places you recognise and feel, such as the top portion of your nasal bridge or your temples is one way to fall asleep.