IMD predicts very dense fog in coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh, during the late night and early morning hours over the next 3–4 days. This foggy spell is expected to disrupt transport and aviation services, and residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly on roads. The IMD also warned of potential respiratory issues due to fog containing particulate matter and pollutants, which could aggravate conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Long exposure to fog might also irritate the eyes, causing redness or swelling.

In the southern region, the IMD forecasts the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23, likely intensifying into a depression over the southwest Bay in two days. This system may trigger heavy rainfall across southern Peninsular India, with localized flooding and waterlogging anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been advised to ensure proper drainage in rice, cotton, sugarcane, and vegetable fields and provide mechanical support for banana plants to prevent lodging due to strong winds.

Additionally, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rain likely in the Nicobar region on November 22 and 23. In the northeast, states like Assam and Meghalaya could experience light to moderate rain and isolated hailstorms on November 20, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are forecast to witness similar weather conditions from November 20 to 22. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, particularly regarding the potential intensification of the low-pressure system near the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts.