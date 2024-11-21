Zomato CEO’s Bold Offer: Pay 20 Lakh for a Job with No Salary for a Year

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently announced a unique job opening for the Chief of Staff position at the company’s Gurugram headquarters. The unconventional requirement mandates the selected candidate to pay ?20 lakh in fees and forgo a salary during the first year. In a LinkedIn post, Goyal emphasized that the role is tailored for individuals with a strong desire to learn and grow, seeking qualities like “hunger,” “empathy,” and “common sense” rather than extensive experience or a sense of entitlement. The job focuses on contributing to Zomato’s future and its initiatives like Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India, rather than serving as a traditional career advancement opportunity.

The ?20 lakh fee will be donated directly to Feeding India, Zomato’s non-profit initiative, ensuring applicants are motivated by learning rather than financial incentives. While the first year involves no salary, Zomato has committed to donating ?50 lakh to a charity chosen by the candidate, equaling the standard annual compensation for this position. From the second year onward, the Chief of Staff will receive a competitive package exceeding ?50 lakh annually, making the position a long-term investment in personal and professional development.

Interested candidates can apply by submitting a 200-word cover letter to Goyal, bypassing the need for a résumé. The role is described as an intense, hands-on learning experience akin to a rigorous management school. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising it as an innovative opportunity to work closely with a leading entrepreneur in the consumer tech space, while others criticize the high financial barrier for entry.