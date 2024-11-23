Chelakkara Bypoll Election Result 2024: CPM takes initial lead

Thrissur: U R Pradeep of ruling CPM is leading in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency. He is leading by 4498 votes. The by-election in Chelakkara was necessitated after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alathur, of which Chelakkara is a part of.

There were six candidates in the bypolls for the Chelakkara assembly constituency, but the fight was between LDF’s U R Pradeep, a former MLA, ex-MP Ramya Haridas of UDF and BJP’s K Balakrishnan.

The Chelakkara Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 72.77% in the byelection held on November 13. In 2021, the voter turnout in Chelakkara was 77.46%. K. Radhakrishnan, Alathur MP and five-time MLA from Chelakkara, had won the 2021 election with a majority of 39,400 votes.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, K Radhakrishnan of CPIM defeated C C Sreekumar of INC by a margin of 39,400 votes which was 25.82% of the total votes polled. A total of 1,52,595 votes were polled in the election, of which CPIM got 83,415 votes which was 54.66% of the total votes polled.

Chelakkara Assembly constituency comprises of the following areas of the Thrissur district of Kerala: Chelakkara, Desamangalam, Kondazhy, Mullurkkara, Panjal, Pazhayannur, Thiruvilwamala, Vallatholenagar and Varavoor Panchayats in Thalappilly Taluk.