Palakkad Bypoll Election Result 2024: BJP faces setback

Palakkad: BJP has faced setback in the bypoll in Palakkad Assembly constituency. Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil is leading in the seat by 1325 votes. BJP has aimed to win this seat as they are in second position for last many elections.

The Palakkad Assembly constituency went to the polls on November 20 to elect a replacement for Congress leader Shafi Parambil. Shafi Parambil vacated the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in April this year.

There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray to be elected as the next Palakkad MLA. There were 10 candidates in the fray, of which Rahul Mamkootathil of the UDF, C Krishnakumar of the NDA and P Sarin of the LDF were key names.

A total of 1,94,000 people were eligible to vote in the by-election across the 184 polling booths spread across Palakkad municipality and the panchayats of Mathur, Pirayiri and Kannadi. Total votes polled were 70.51%.The polling percentage was 75.2% in the previous elections.

The constituency, which has seen fierce triangular contests in the last 10 years, was won by the UDF three times since 2011. In 2021 assembly election, the constituency saw a close contest between Parambil of the UDF and E Sreedharan of the BJP. Parambil eventually won by over 3,800 votes. The LDF candidate was in the third position.