Wayanad By-Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi breaks Rahul Gandhi’s victory margin

Kalpetta: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut in the constituency. Priyanka Gandhi broke Rahul Gandhi’s record of 3.65 lakh votes in the 2024 elections. This is despite a decline in voter turnout.

She defeated Communist Party of India’s Sathyan Mokeri by 408,036 votes. She gathered 617,942 votes. Sathyan Mokeri got 209,906 votes. BJP’s Navya Haridas is in the third spot with nearly 109,202 lakh votes.

The voter turnout in the Wayanad bypoll was around 65 per cent, a decline from the close to 74 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls held in April this year and much lower than the over 80 per cent turnout in the hill constituency in the 2019 general elections. In the 2024 elections, Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad with 6,47,445 votes, beating his opponent by 3,64,422 votes.

The Congress party fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary, Indian National Congress from the seat in place of her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

There are more than 14 lakh registered voters in Wayanad and 1,354 polling stations were set up in the constituency. The bye-election in Wayanad took place on November 13, 2024. The constituency has has 7 assembly segments, namely Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.