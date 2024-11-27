Cyclone Fengal to Hit Tamil Nadu; Naming Process Explained

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into Cyclone Fengal by November 27, moving towards Tamil Nadu within the next two days, bypassing Sri Lanka’s coast. Cyclones are named to simplify communication and avoid confusion among weather forecasters. In the Indian Ocean region, the naming system was formalized in 2004, with 13 participating countries contributing names. These names are assigned sequentially as cyclones form, following guidelines to ensure they are easy to pronounce, culturally neutral, and widely relatable.

Cyclone names are chosen from lists submitted by each member nation of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). These lists, updated periodically, ensure a new name is assigned for every storm, and names are retired after use. For instance, after Cyclone Fengal, the next cyclone will be called Shakhti, a name provided by Sri Lanka. Other upcoming names in the queue include Montha, submitted by Thailand, reflecting contributions from diverse languages and cultures.

Thirteen countries—Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen—participate in the naming process. This collaborative approach enhances regional cooperation and public awareness. Recent names like Amphan (meaning “sky” in Thai), which struck West Bengal in 2020, highlight the cultural significance of these names. The IMD’s practice fosters unity and effective communication, helping communities prepare for and respond to tropical storms.