Five doctors killed as SUV crashes into truck

Lucknow: Five doctors were killed and one was critically injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway early today. A Scorpio SUV they were travelling in crashed into a truck. The doctors, who were postgraduate trainees with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, were returning from a wedding function in Lucknow when the accident took place.

As per reports, the Scorpio SUV they were travelling in lost control, broke through the divider and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. The SUV’s driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the deadly crash.

‘Around 3.30 am today, a Scorpio SUV from Lucknow towards Agra lost its balance, broke through the divider and entered the parallel lane. It crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. Five people in the Scorpio have died and one is under treatment. All of them were doctors or doctors or lab technicians in the Saifai hospital. We have informed the family members and further probe is on,’ said Priyanka Bajpai, Circle Officer, Tirwa.

The victims were identified as Dr Aniruddh Verma, Dr Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr Jaiveer Singh, Dr Arun Kumar and Dr Nardev.