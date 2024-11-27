Indian Railways announces temporary changes in composition of several trains: Full list

Chennai: South Western Railway has announced temporary changes in the composition of several train services. These changes will be effective from late December 2024 to January 2025. The adjustments involve the addition of General Second Class Coaches in place of Sleeper Class Coaches.

Details of the Train Composition Changes

Train No. 22697/22698 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express

Change: One General Second Class Coach will replace one Sleeper Class Coach.

Effective Dates:

Ex. Hubballi: From 28th December 2024 to 18th January 2025

Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central: From 29th December 2024 to 19th January 2025

Train No. 17311/17312 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express

Change: One General Second Class Coach will replace one Sleeper Class Coach.

Effective Dates:

Ex. Hubballi: From 26th December 2024 to 16th January 2025

Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central: From 27th December 2024 to 17th January 2025

Revised Coach Composition for Both Hubballi – Chennai Expresses

1 AC First Class cum AC Two-Tier Coach

2 AC Two-Tier Coaches

3 AC Three-Tier Coaches

2 AC Three-Tier Economy Coaches

5 Sleeper Class Coaches

4 General Second Class Coaches

2 Luggage cum Brake Vans

Train No. 16527/16528 Yesvantpur – Kannur – Yesvantpur Junction Express

Change: Two General Second Class Coaches will replace one Sleeper Class Coach.

Effective Dates:

Ex. Yesvantpur: From 29th December 2024 to 23rd January 2025

Ex. Kannur: From 30th December 2024 to 24th January 2025

Revised Coach Composition for Yesvantpur – Kannur Express

1 AC Two-Tier Coach

5 AC Three-Tier Coaches

10 Sleeper Class Coaches

4 General Second Class Coaches

1 Second Class cum Luggage Coach (Divyangjan Friendly)

1 Generator cum Brake Van