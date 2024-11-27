Know what are  the most common male sexual fantasies are

Sexual fantasies are quite common. As per studies, men think about sex more than women do. Here are some most common sex fantasies that men have.

Threesome: This is one of the most common sex fantasy that men have. Most men think of having sex with two women or two men with a voluptuous woman. Some men even want to watch their partner do it with another woman and perhaps have a passive role.

Bondage: Many men think of tying up their partner and having sex with them. Many men want to have aggressive sex. Spanking is another part of bondage sex that arouses men. It gives them confidence of being the one in control of their partner’s sexual arousal.

In public: having sex in public is another common sex fantasy. As per studies, the adrenaline rush that men get when they fear someone can walk in anytime, arouses them. The risk of getting caught is there in almost 82% of both men and women’s imagination as per a study.

Roleplay: It is great for men when the women characters they imagine getting off on, come to them in person. They enjoy their partner acting as someone they always thought of.

Same sex encounters: This is also a common sex fantasy that most men have. Some men want to have a same sex sexual encounter.