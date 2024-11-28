Powerful earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island, New Zealand

Sydney: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the east coast of North Island, New Zealand on Thursday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Southern Xinjiang, China. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 8 km. In the Philippines, a magnitude 5.8 quake was recorded on Luzon island at a depth of 192 km.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued from the affected regions.