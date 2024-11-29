Rain Alert for Kolkata and Nearby Areas

Winter has started making its presence felt across West Bengal, with chilly mornings marking the season’s arrival. Temperatures are gradually dropping across the state, from north to south Bengal, accompanied by northerly winds. Amidst this, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone, bringing rain forecasts for the coming days.

The Meteorological Department predicts rain in several districts of South Bengal, including East and West Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas, through Sunday. While other districts may not see rainfall, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Post-rainfall, temperatures are set to dip further, bringing colder weather, particularly in the southwestern districts where the chill will be most pronounced.

Starting December, winter is likely to intensify, especially in southern districts like Kolkata. Temperatures are forecast to drop by 4 to 5 degrees below normal, signaling a cold beginning to the month. The maximum and minimum temperatures across South Bengal are expected to remain below seasonal averages, reinforcing the onset of the winter season.