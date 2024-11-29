Security Forces Intensify Crackdown on Terror Networks in Jammu

In response to a recent surge in terror strikes in Jammu, security forces have intensified operations targeting overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist groups to disrupt their logistical support and prevent future attacks. These OGWs are key enablers for terrorists, providing reconnaissance, transportation, weapons, and communication assistance. Raids have been conducted across multiple districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua, with several OGWs and suspects apprehended. During the operations, security personnel recovered incriminating materials, weapons, and ammunition while ensuring minimal disruption to civilians.

Senior officials emphasized the strategic focus on dismantling the support networks that sustain terrorism in the region. Jammu ADGP Anand Jain stated that investigations would continue based on intelligence gathered during the raids, with further operations planned to neutralize remaining threats. The crackdown aligns with efforts to counter a growing trend of terrorist outfits shifting their focus from Kashmir to Jammu, evidenced by several deadly attacks on security forces over the past five years.

In a related development, police attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists from Kishtwar, now operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. These individuals are among 36 terrorists declared absconders by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The measures are part of broader efforts to curb terrorism and ensure stability in the Jammu region, which has faced persistent challenges from insurgent activities.