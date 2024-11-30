CRPF Introduces New SOPs to Prevent Suicides and Fratricides

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent incidents of suicide and fratricide among its personnel. These SOPs aim to identify and address potential issues early on, such as financial stress, relationship problems, and mental health concerns.

Under the new SOPs, unit commanders are required to closely monitor their personnel’s well-being, conduct regular interviews, and track their financial habits. Welfare committees have been established to address concerns and provide support. Red flags have been identified, including absenteeism, aggressive behavior, excessive phone usage, involvement in online gaming or gambling, and financial difficulties.

By implementing these measures, the CRPF aims to create a more supportive environment for its personnel and reduce the risk of tragic incidents. The focus on early intervention, mental health support, and financial counseling is a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of CRPF personnel.