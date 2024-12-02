DA Hike update: Check expected date, details for government employees

The central government is progressively increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, with the most recent hike raising it to 53%. However, in West Bengal, government employees continue to protest for a DA increase to match the high inflation rates. A court case regarding DA adjustments has been ongoing since 2022, with the Supreme Court yet to resolve the matter. Amidst this, state employees are optimistic about a potential DA hike in the coming weeks, fueled by rumors and expectations.

West Bengal currently provides its state government employees with a 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission, which is significantly lower than the central government’s rate, resulting in a 39% gap. The Mamata Banerjee government has raised the DA twice this year, with employees previously receiving only 6% DA. Last year, Chief Minister Banerjee announced a DA hike on December 21 in response to ongoing protests, leading many to anticipate a similar move this year as the court deliberates on the matter.

The widening disparity between central and state government DA rates has further fueled demands for parity. State employees are looking forward to government action, recalling last year’s intervention during a similar period. Despite the unresolved legal case, they remain hopeful that the administration will address their concerns, potentially easing tensions amid sustained inflationary pressures.