Kerala Braces for Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts

Kerala is set to experience heavy rainfall today, December 2, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for northern districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. An orange alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert. Authorities have advised extreme caution, particularly in hilly regions, as fishing along the Kerala coast remains banned. Control rooms operating around the clock are available for emergencies via toll-free numbers 1077 or 1070.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents in landslide-prone and hilly areas to relocate to safer zones during the day as a precaution against potential landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Restrictions have been imposed on night travel along the Erattupetta-Vagamon road, and tourist spots in Kottayam, such as Vagamon, Illikkal Kallu, Marmala Waterfalls, and Ilaveezhapoonchira, have been temporarily closed. Quarrying activities in Ernakulam district are also suspended during this period to ensure safety.

In Pathanamthitta, authorities are monitoring rising water levels in the Pampa River due to heavy rainfall in forest areas, warning that pilgrim movement through forest routes may be halted if rains persist. The Chief Minister’s scheduled meeting with district collectors in Thiruvananthapuram has been postponed to address the ongoing weather challenges and ensure a coordinated response to the situation.