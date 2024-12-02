Mamata Banerjee Urges UN Peacekeepers, PM Modi’s Action on Bangladesh Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of religious minorities. Speaking in the Bengal Assembly, Banerjee emphasized the need for India to address the issue with the United Nations and advocated for deploying UN peacekeeping forces in the violence-stricken country. Her appeal comes in light of reports of escalating tensions, including the arrest of three Hindu priests from ISKCON amidst the turmoil that has plagued Bangladesh since August.

Highlighting the cultural and familial ties shared between India and Bangladesh, Banerjee condemned violence based on religious grounds and called for swift action to protect those affected. She expressed solidarity with the ISKCON community, having spoken to the organization’s Kolkata unit, and offered her support. Banerjee also mentioned the possibility of repatriating Indians facing threats in Bangladesh, underscoring the importance of safeguarding citizens and their rights in the neighboring nation.

Banerjee’s appeal reflects her stance on upholding communal harmony and advocating for human rights. She reiterated that while India respects Bangladesh’s internal affairs, atrocities targeting minorities cannot be ignored. Urging proactive measures from the central government, she called for international cooperation to restore peace and security in the region.