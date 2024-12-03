Indian Railways extends partial cancellation of train services: Full list

Vijayawada: The South Western Railway has announced an extension of partial cancellations for select train services. These changes were announced due to ongoing yard modifications, essential safety-related works between Raydurga and Kadiridevarapalli, and engineering works between Londa and Castle Rock stations. The extended schedule affects services throughout December 2024 and into early January 2025.

Partial Cancellations:

Guntakal–Kadiridevarapalli Section:

Train No. 07589 Tirupati–Kadiridevarapalli Daily Passenger Special will remain partially cancelled between Guntakal and Kadiridevarapalli from December 1 to 31, 2024. The train will short-terminate at Guntakal.

Train No. 07590 Kadiridevarapalli–Tirupati Daily Passenger Special will remain partially cancelled between Kadiridevarapalli and Guntakal from December 2, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The train will originate from Guntakal.

These services were previously scheduled for partial cancellation until November 30 and December 1, 2024, respectively.

Londa–Castle Rock Section:

Train No. 17333 Miraj–Castle Rock Daily Unreserved Express will remain partially cancelled between Londa and Castle Rock from December 1 to 31, 2024. The train will short-terminate at Londa.

Train No. 17334 Castle Rock–Miraj Daily Unreserved Express will be partially cancelled between Castle Rock and Londa during the same period. The train will originate from Londa instead of Castle Rock.

These services were previously scheduled for partial cancellation until November 30, 2024.

Passengers are advised to note these changes and plan their travel accordingly. For updates and further details, travelers can visit the official South Western Railway website or contact their nearest railway station.