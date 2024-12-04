Realme launches GT 7 Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme has launched Realme GT 7 Pro in India. The new model shows up two years after the launch of the last GT Pro model called the Realme GT 2 Pro, which was announced in 2022. The Realme GT 7 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There’s also a higher 16GB + 512GB option that will cost Rs. 65,999.

The handset will go on sale starting November 29 at 12pm, both on Realme’s official website and on Amazon. The GT 7 Pro will be available in two finishes—Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey.

The Realme GT 7 Pro has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel offering a full-HD+ resolution and a maximum 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a quad-curved screen and also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. The phone’s body is made out of aluminium with an AG glass rear panel. It offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The chipset is manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process and brings several performance and efficiency improvements.

The phone offers a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX882 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Realme’s GT 7 Pro runs Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. The manufacturer claims to offer three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Realme has announced the India model with a 5,800mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging, same as the China variant