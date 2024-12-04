West Bengal Weather: Rain Forecast Issued for Select Districts

West Bengal has seen a shift in weather patterns due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal. While mild winter chills were experienced in late November, cloudy skies caused by low-pressure systems have led to a rise in minimum temperatures, making the cold less noticeable. South Bengal, including Kolkata, is experiencing above-normal temperatures for this time of year, with this trend expected to continue for the next 3-4 days. However, the Meteorological Department predicts a potential drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

North Bengal, in contrast, is already experiencing cold weather, which is anticipated to intensify as the week progresses. Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Thursday and Friday, while Wednesday is expected to remain largely dry. Meanwhile, South Bengal is unlikely to see any rain during this period, although morning fog is expected across the region, including coastal districts.

As low-pressure clouds clear, South Bengal may witness a return of winter chills later in the week. Coastal areas are currently experiencing foggy mornings, and sources suggest that cooler temperatures will follow once the low-pressure system dissipates.