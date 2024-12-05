Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Western Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Western Iran this morning. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was at a depth of 10km.

The UAE’s seismic network however, clarified that it had no impact on the Emirates despite its close proximity to Iran. The earthquake was not felt by UAE residents. The German Research Centre for Geosciences also recorded the quake but placed its magnitude at 5.7.

Earlier in October this year, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring magnitude of struck south of Iran. In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran. In June this year, at least four people were killed and 120 injured in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran’s northeastern city of Kashmar.In May of 2024, a quake of magnitude 5.1 hit southern Iran. Prior to that in March, an earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the same region.