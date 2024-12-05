West Bengal DA Protesters Take Bold Action, Government Faces SC Battle

The legal complexities surrounding the DA case are again in the spotlight, with a crucial hearing scheduled in the Supreme Court on January 7. This case primarily involves the payment of the outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) under the Fifth Pay Commission. Protesters in Bengal, who are advocating for the payment, are planning a significant move as part of their ongoing campaign.

The DA issue dates back to 2016 and has gone through various legal stages, progressing from the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) to the Calcutta High Court, and now it is before the Supreme Court. In December 2022, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) with the Supreme Court, challenging a Calcutta High Court ruling that mandated all outstanding DA be paid within three months. The state government’s appeal is currently pending.

State government employees are currently receiving DA under the Sixth Pay Commission, with a rate of 14%. However, the unresolved legal complexities surrounding the payment of DA under the Fifth Pay Commission continue to be a point of contention, with protesters preparing for an active legal battle. They are organizing a team of skilled lawyers to represent their cause in the case.