Bengaluru to Experience Rain and Cooler Temperatures Due to Cyclone Fengal

Bengaluru has been experiencing persistent rain and a noticeable temperature drop due to Cyclone Fengal’s influence since Sunday. On Thursday, December 5, light rain is expected to continue throughout the day, keeping the city cool and damp with temperatures ranging from 19 to 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The recent weather has brought a mix of relief and inconvenience for residents.

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal by 1.8 degrees, and a minimum of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees higher than usual. Rainfall during this period totaled 3 mm, with high humidity levels of 91% in the morning and 87% in the evening. The IMD predicts similar conditions with overcast skies and light rain continuing until December 7. By December 8, misty mornings are expected to replace the rain, with temperatures remaining stable between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius.

For the coming days, residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan for damp conditions as the city navigates Cyclone Fengal’s lingering effects. Sunset today is at 5:52 PM, while tomorrow’s sunrise will occur at 6:28 AM. The moonrise and moonset are expected around 10:00 AM and 9:37 PM, respectively. While the cool weather brings some respite, the constant rain and high humidity may cause discomfort, lasting until foggy mornings take over next week.