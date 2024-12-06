December Weather Alert: Rain Forecast Across Multiple States This Winter

India’s weather is set to shift in the coming days as different regions experience contrasting conditions. While central India remains dry due to a strong cold wave, southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are likely to face thunderstorms and rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Tamil Nadu within the next 24 hours and issued a rain alert for the southern states.

IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy explained that high humidity levels and a low-pressure system over central India are contributing to the possibility of rain across several southern states. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to see rain and thunderstorms, although these weather conditions are predicted to ease within the next one to two days.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance is forecast to impact northwestern India starting December 7, potentially bringing rain to the plains around December 8 or 9. The IMD also expects thunderstorms and rainfall in the hilly regions, particularly in the western Himalayas, on December 7 and 8, signaling a shift in the weather patterns across northern India as well.