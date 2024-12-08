Best yoga poses to practice in evening

Here are some yoga poses that you can practice in the evening:
1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)
– Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees hip-width apart
– Lower your hips towards your heels and stretch your arms forward
– Rest your forehead on the floor and breathe deeply
2. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
– Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips
– Lift your hips up and back, straightening your arms and legs
– Push your hands and feet into the ground and breathe deeply
Also Read: Tips to help get rid of mouth ulcers
3. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)
– Stand with your feet wide apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees
– Extend your arms out to the sides and reach your right hand towards your right foot
– Keep your left arm extended up towards the ceiling and breathe deeply
4. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)
– Stand with your feet wide apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees
– Extend your arms out to the sides and bend your right knee
– Gaze over your right hand and breathe deeply
5. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)
– Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you
– Reach your arms up and lengthen your spine
– Hinge forward at your hips and reach for your feet
– Breathe deeply and hold the pose for a few breaths
Remember to listen to your body and only do what feels comfortable. Hold each pose for a few breaths and repeat on both sides if necessary.
Post Your Comments