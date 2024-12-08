Know what is nest syndrome

Grey divorce is a situation when people get separated after spending a long time in married life. They get divorced and get separated at the age of 50-60 years. Separation after living together for such a long time is called silver splitters.

These couples are getting separated by mutual consent. This is called Grey Divorce. The biggest reason behind divorce at this age is believed to be the nest syndrome.

Empty nest syndrome is a situation where parents are left alone in their home. Their children leave home for studies and jobs. In such a situation, single parents start suffering from sadness and loneliness.

Reasons for late divorce:

Children moving abroad – A big reason for separation at this stage of life is loneliness in life. Children of most couples are either settled abroad or have settled in some other city for work. In such a situation, the parents live alone and get separated when the fights increase.

Loss of attachment – After a certain age, the attachment to each other starts to fade. There is an increase in fights over trivial matters. Many times people tolerate everything because of their family. But after the children become self-dependent, the couple decides to separate.

Also Read: Types of love languages to improve your relationship

Separation of children – In many cases, it has been found that children have distanced themselves from their parents after marriage. They have limited their relationship with them. Due to this tension and conflict start increasing. In such a situation people decide to separate.

Expectations not fulfilled – When two people live together, there are always expectations. But after a certain time, it becomes difficult to fulfill the expectations and people start living separately.

Extra marital affair – People of any age are having extramarital affairs. Which is becoming a reason for the breaking of relationships.