Realme launches C75: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme C75 has been launched in Vietnam. Realme C75 price in Vietnam starts at VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. There’s also an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that’s priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,600) and an 8 GB RAM + 512 GB version that costs VND 7,490,000 (roughly Rs. 24,900).It is offered in Black Storm Night and Lightning Gold colour options. Global availability hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The Realme C75 sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 690nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone supports up to an additional 16GB of virtual RAM expansion to up to 24GB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

The Realme C75 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has TÜV Rheinland Durable Phone and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications alongside 360-degree ArmorShell protection. It comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone has a Mini Capsule 3.0 feature, which shows alerts and notifications comprehensively around the hole-punch cutout.

Realme has offered a 6,000mAh battery in the latest C75 handset with support for 45W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS.