Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu

Udhampur: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district today. The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters.

‘The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures,’ SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure said.

As per police, the policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle and committed suicide. The two policemen along with another colleague were travelling from north Kashmir’s Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region.