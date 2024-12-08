WPL 2025: Auction date, player list announced

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the list for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction. The WPL 2025 auction will take place in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024. The Player Auction will begin at 3PM IST on Sunday.

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes 3 from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only 9 of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.

19 slots are up for grabs, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players. Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the highest purse of Rs 4.4 Cr. Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse with Rs 2.5 Cr.

Teams And Their Available Purse:

Also Read: TVS unveils Ronin 2025: Details

Delhi Capitals: Rs 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants: Rs 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.65 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3.25 crore

UP Warriorz: Rs 3.9 crore

Teams and their vacancies:

Delhi Capitals: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Gujarat Giants: Four vacancies, including two overseas

Mumbai Indians: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Four vacancies, no overseas

UP Warriorz: Three vacancies, including one overseas