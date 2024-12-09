28 killed, 37 injured in shelling at fuel station

Khartoum: At least 28 people were killed and 37 others injured in a shelling at a fuel station south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. As per reports, the injuries included 29 burn cases, 3 of which were first-degree burns, and 8 cases of shrapnel wounds. So far, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

‘The ammonia fuel station, in the new Market 6 in Mayo neighborhood, north of Bashair Hospital, was bombed, resulting in significant human and material losses,’ South Khartoum Emergency Room, a local volunteer group, said in a statement .

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023. The deadly conflict has resulted in more than 27,120 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan. The United Nations has described the crisis as the world’s largest displacement emergency.