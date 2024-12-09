7 including 5 students killed in collision between two cars

Junagadh: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people , including 5students, were killed in a deadly collision between two cars. The accident took place on the Junagadh-Veraval highway near Maliya Hatina village in Gujarat on Monday. Out of the seven victims, five were students who were on their way for an exam.

The collision between the cars led to a catastrophic explosion, with one vehicle’s CNG cylinder igniting, spreading fire to nearby hutments and trapping passengers inside. According to the police, both cars were travelling at full speed when the incident took place.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a car crossing a road cut near a divider and driving on the opposite side on the highway. It then crashed into another car and both the vehicles overturned. The vehicle with a CNG cylinder exploded while the passengers were sitting inside. The vehicle’s blaze quickly spread to the nearby shacks. The fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

Officials said that there were four people in one car and five people in another vehicle. The victims have been identified as Veenu Devshi Wala, Nikul Vikram Kuwadia, Om Rajnikant Mugra, Raju Kanji Gone, Dharam Vijay Gore, Axar Dave, and Raju Kanji Bhutan.,