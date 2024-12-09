Cold Wave to Grip Delhi, Temperatures May Drop to 3°C This Week

Delhi is set to experience a sharp drop in temperatures starting December 10, with lows expected to hit 3°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave is predicted to persist until December 14, affecting not only the national capital but also northern regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. The current seasonal low for Delhi stands at 7°C, but factors such as snowfall in the northern highlands and a Western Disturbance bringing light showers will drive temperatures down further. The capital already saw light rainfall on the evening of December 8.

In Haryana, Hisar has already recorded temperatures as low as 4.7°C, marking it as one of the coldest areas in the region. The cold wave’s effects are becoming apparent across northern India, and residents have been advised to stay warm, particularly during early mornings and late evenings when temperatures are at their lowest. The IMD recommends precautions such as wearing warm clothing and limiting outdoor exposure during these periods.

Additionally, dense fog is expected across northern India on December 9 and 10, which could disrupt travel by reducing visibility. Freezing temperatures and fog may lead to delays in transportation, affecting flights, trains, and road travel. Travelers are urged to stay informed about weather updates and prepare for potential disruptions caused by the cold wave and foggy conditions.