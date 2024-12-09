PM Modi to Attend Rising Rajasthan Summit

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 is set to take place in Jaipur from December 9 to 11, with the goal of driving investment and boosting Rajasthan’s economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, which will see participation from central ministers, VVIPs, and over 30 prominent industrialists, including Gautam Adani and Anand Mahindra, who are scheduled to meet with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss investment prospects. The summit has already attracted investment proposals worth around ?25 lakh crore.

Over 4,000 police personnel, including 11 IPS officers, will be deployed to ensure security during the event. The summit has drawn significant international interest, with representatives from Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Brazil, and Venezuela expected to attend. Thirteen ambassadors in India will be among 185 state guests, each assigned a protocol officer. The event will feature 12 sessions on key sectors like MSMEs, exports, energy, minerals, and tourism. One session, “Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism,” aims to showcase Rajasthan’s potential in the tourism industry.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s government has introduced nine new policies to attract investors, focusing on sectors such as MSMEs, exports, tourism, energy, and minerals, with the aim of doubling the state’s economy. Despite the enthusiasm, challenges remain, as previous summits under past governments — like *Investment Rajasthan* and *Resurgent Rajasthan* — faced difficulties in executing signed MOUs. Ensuring that the proposed investments materialize will be a critical test for Sharma’s administration.