Simple recipe for Oats Putt

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 1/2 cup grated coconut
– 1/2 cup finely chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.)
– 1 small onion, finely chopped
– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped
– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split black gram)
– 1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split Bengal gram)
– A few curry leaves
– 2 tablespoons oil
– Salt to taste
– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions:
1. Dry Roast Oats:
– Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan until they turn golden brown and emit a nutty aroma. Keep them aside.
2. Prepare Coconut Mixture:
– In the same pan, add grated coconut and roast it for a couple of minutes until it turns slightly golden. Remove and set aside.
3. Sauté Vegetables:
– Heat oil in the pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Allow them to splutter.
– Add chopped onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.
– Add finely chopped vegetables and cook until they are tender.
4. Combine Ingredients:
– Add the dry-roasted oats and roasted coconut to the pan. Mix everything well.
– Sprinkle salt according to your taste and stir to combine.
5. Steam:
– Transfer the mixture to a steamer or idli plates and steam for about 10-15 minutes.
6. Serve:
– Once steamed, let it cool slightly, and then gently fluff it with a fork.
– Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
