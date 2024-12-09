Simple recipe for Oats Putt

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 1/2 cup finely chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.)

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split black gram)

– 1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split Bengal gram)

– A few curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Dry Roast Oats:

– Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan until they turn golden brown and emit a nutty aroma. Keep them aside.

2. Prepare Coconut Mixture:

– In the same pan, add grated coconut and roast it for a couple of minutes until it turns slightly golden. Remove and set aside.

3. Sauté Vegetables:

– Heat oil in the pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Allow them to splutter.

– Add chopped onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

– Add finely chopped vegetables and cook until they are tender.

4. Combine Ingredients:

– Add the dry-roasted oats and roasted coconut to the pan. Mix everything well.

– Sprinkle salt according to your taste and stir to combine.

5. Steam:

– Transfer the mixture to a steamer or idli plates and steam for about 10-15 minutes.

6. Serve:

– Once steamed, let it cool slightly, and then gently fluff it with a fork.

– Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.