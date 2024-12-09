Three killed in explosion while manufacturing crude bombs

Murshidabad: At least three people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion while allegedly manufacturing illegal crude bombs in Murshidabad district. Strings and explosive materials were recovered from the house in Sagarpara, where the bombs were being made.

The deceased were identified as Sakirul Islam (28), Mamun Sheikh (25), and Mustakin Sheikh (26). West Bengal Police said that the deceased were previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were recently released on bail..

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

‘The explosion took place at Mamon’s house, where they were making crude bombs. The roof of the house was blown off in the blast. We are investigating the incident. A section of the under-construction house collapsed after the blast,’ said a police officer from the Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad.

Islam is said to be the owner of the house where the explosion took place. Locals alleged that Islam was involved in smuggling expectorant syrup phensedyl across the Indo-Bangladesh border.